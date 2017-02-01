Driver accused of nearly hitting Springfield cop with truck

Springfield police say a driver nearly hit a police officer as he took off from a traffic stop on Tom Austin Highway on Saturday night.

According to Smokey Barn News, police pulled 49-year-old James Ford over, which is when he admitted to drinking a couple of beers.

The officer told him to turn off the truck and get out, but Ford had other plans.

He allegedly put the truck in reverse and started backing away.

The officer started reaching for his pepper spray, which is when Ford put the truck in drive and took off.

Video on the Smokey Barn News website shows the officer jumping out of the way just in time.

About two hours later, police found Ford's truck wrecked on Highway 41. Police later arrested Ford at his home.

Ford posted a $16,000 bond. He is charged with reckless endangerment and evading arrest.

