26 years later, mother's murder case remains unsolved

Peggy Cox was shot and killed on Feb. 1, 1991. (WSMV)

On this day 26 years ago, a mother was shot and killed on her 49th birthday while working at a drive-thru in Franklin.

Her case remains unsolved, but the Franklin Police Department and the FBI are ramping up their efforts to find answers in the case.

Peggy Cox was at the Hardee's at 1315 Murfreesboro Rd. when she took an order at 11:45 p.m. on Feb. 1, 1991.

When the car drove up to the window, someone fired a shot at Cox, hitting her in the neck.

She was found lying on the floor by her 20-year-old son, Jude.

Cox was taken to the hospital but later died from her gunshot wound.

“We will always remember Peggy Cox and her family,” said Franklin Police Chief Deborah Faulkner. “We will never stop hunting for her killer, and the answers that Peggy’s family and our community deserve.”

A $25,000 reward is being offered for information in the cold case.

Anyone with information about Cox's murder is asked to call the Peggy Cox Tipline at 615-550-8404 or text 615FPD along with their tip to 847411.

