Police: Woman released from hospital after being shot by husband

The shooting happened on Post Oak Drive just before 4:30 a.m. Wednesday. (WSMV)

Police say a man shot his wife and himself. (WSMV)

Police say a man shot himself and his wife at a home in Antioch on Wednesday morning.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the couple's adult child found them and called 911 around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The couple was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in critical condition. The woman has since been released.

Police said the man had recently been making suicidal comments. He reportedly shot himself in the stomach, and the bullet went through him and hit his wife in the chest.

The couple's son's girlfriend was also inside the home at the time of the shooting.

Police have not yet released the couple's names. It's not clear if any charges will be filed.

