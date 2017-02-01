Police: Woman released from hospital after being shot by husband - WSMV Channel 4

Police: Woman released from hospital after being shot by husband

Posted: Updated:
Police say a man shot his wife and himself. (WSMV) Police say a man shot his wife and himself. (WSMV)
The shooting happened on Post Oak Drive just before 4:30 a.m. Wednesday. (WSMV) The shooting happened on Post Oak Drive just before 4:30 a.m. Wednesday. (WSMV)
ANTIOCH, TN (WSMV) -

Police say a man shot himself and his wife at a home in Antioch on Wednesday morning.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, the couple's adult child found them and called 911 around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The couple was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center in critical condition. The woman has since been released.

Police said the man had recently been making suicidal comments. He reportedly shot himself in the stomach, and the bullet went through him and hit his wife in the chest.

The couple's son's girlfriend was also inside the home at the time of the shooting.

Police have not yet released the couple's names. It's not clear if any charges will be filed.

Stay with Channel 4 and WSMV.com for updates on this story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Police: Woman released from hospital after being shot by husbandMore>>

  • Special

    Davidson County news

    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
    Click to read more headlines from Davidson County.More >>
Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.