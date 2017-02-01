Police investigating break-in at west Nashville Dollar Tree - WSMV Channel 4

Police investigating break-in at west Nashville Dollar Tree

Posted: Updated:
Police shared this photo of the suspect taken from surveillance video. (WSMV) Police shared this photo of the suspect taken from surveillance video. (WSMV)
The burglar broke the front window of the store. (WSMV) The burglar broke the front window of the store. (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN

Police are investigating a break-in at a Dollar Tree in west Nashville.

The burglary alarm went off around 3 a.m. Wednesday.

When officers responded, they discovered the front window had been smashed.

Surveillance video shows the burglar crawling through the broken window and then running through the store. In the video, he breaks into the store's office and tries to open up the safe but ends up leaving empty-handed.

Officials are on scene dusting for fingerprints.

Stay with Channel 4 and WSMV.com for updates on this story.

