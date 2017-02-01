Major developments expected in Holly Bobo case today

Pertinent locations in the Search for Holly Bobo.

Pertinent locations in the Search for Holly Bobo.

There could be some major developments in the Holly Bobo murder case on Wednesday.

Jennifer Thompson, the attorney of suspect Zach Adams, says the judge expects the case to be resolved in just a matter of hours.

According to Thompson, Adams' co-defendant Jason Autry plans to take a plea deal.

Thompson says Judge Creed McGinley has been urging her to make a deal on Adams' behalf. She is now urging McGinley to step aside and put the case on hold.

Adams and Autry are accused of kidnapping and murder.

Adams' brother, Dylan, is charged with rape.

Stay with Channel 4 and WSMV.com for updates on this story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.