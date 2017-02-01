Budweiser Super Bowl ad already creating controversy - WSMV Channel 4

Budweiser Super Bowl ad already creating controversy

Budweiser posted the ad on its YouTube page. (Source: YouTube / Budweiser) Budweiser posted the ad on its YouTube page. (Source: YouTube / Budweiser)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

There is already controversy over Super Bowl commercials after a famous advertiser seemingly went political with its ad.

Budweiser is known for their tear-jerking ads, but this year, instead of the Clydesdales and dogs, the company has turned to immigrants.

The ad tells the story of co-founder Adolphus Busch immigrating to the U.S. from Germany and facing discrimination.

Busch went on to make his world-famous beer in America.

Of course, this ad comes at the time of widespread protests over President Trump's immigration ban.

Budweiser says the timing of the commercial is just a coincidence.

