Budweiser Super Bowl ad already creating controversy

Budweiser posted the ad on its YouTube page. (Source: YouTube / Budweiser)

There is already controversy over Super Bowl commercials after a famous advertiser seemingly went political with its ad.

Budweiser is known for their tear-jerking ads, but this year, instead of the Clydesdales and dogs, the company has turned to immigrants.

The ad tells the story of co-founder Adolphus Busch immigrating to the U.S. from Germany and facing discrimination.

Busch went on to make his world-famous beer in America.

Of course, this ad comes at the time of widespread protests over President Trump's immigration ban.

Budweiser says the timing of the commercial is just a coincidence.

What do you think? Share your comments with us on Facebook.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.