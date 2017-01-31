Man attacked outside of Nashville gay bar

A man was left bloodied and bruised after he says he was beaten outside a Nashville gay bar.

Metro police are now questioning whether it’s a possible hate crime.

The victim, who asked not to be identified, told Channel 4 he has lived in Nashville for a year and a half, and has never felt unsafe going to his favorite bars, until now.

He said the assault happened while he was walking from Play to Canvas on Church Street. The two bars are less than a quarter-mile away from each other.

The victim said he was looking at his phone when he heard someone shout a gay slur from behind him.

“That’s when I started to turn around, but it was too late to see anything at that point, and then I blacked out,” the victim said.

When the victim's roommate hadn't heard from him, he decided to go out looking.

“He found me close to 17th and Church, propped up on the side of the sidewalk and bleeding,” the victim said.

The victim was taken to the emergency room. He is recovering from a skull fracture, scratched cornea, and several scratches and bruises.

He said he has no idea who did this.

“I didn't know what they looked like, but they have an image of what I look like, so it's really unsettling,” he said.

Metro police say at this time they are calling the incident an assault, but if they find evidence the victim was targeted because of his sexuality, it could turn into a hate crime investigation.

The suspects got away with the victim’s phone.

“It’s so shocking. I just feel like it's an ugly stain in our history, and we've prided ourselves into thinking we have moved beyond that, but that hatred is definitely still out there,” the victim said.

The owner of Play said this is only the second time in 16 years anyone reported a possible hate crime outside of his bar.

Metro police say they are working to find witnesses, as well as interview staff from the two clubs.

Anyone who saw or heard anything is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-862-7400.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.