Hornqvist scores twice, Penguins top Predators 4-2

By WILL GRAVES

AP Sports Writer

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Patric Hornqvist scored twice, Matt Murray stopped 37 shots and the Pittsburgh Penguins returned from the All-Star break with a 4-2 win over Nashville on Tuesday night.

Trevor Daley and Chris Kunitz also scored for the defending Stanley Cup champions, who had lost two in a row. Sidney Crosby picked up an assist on Hornqvist's first goal for the 994th point of his career.

Calle Jarnkrok scored his eighth goal and Colin Wilson added his seventh for the Predators. Pekka Rinne made 35 saves, but the Penguins dominated the second period behind Hornqvist.

The veteran forward moved back to the top line alongside Crosby and Conor Sheary and responded immediately by picking up his 13th and 14th goals within a 5:05 span in the second to help the Penguins take control.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.