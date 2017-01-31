Waste company responds to customer complaints

Red River Waste Solutions says it contacted customers about the issue. (WSMV)

A trash hauling company says customer complaints are just a case of miscommunication.

Several customers say Red River Waste Solutions passed by their homes leaving the trash cans overflowing.

Alicia Rosenberg of Brentwood said her trash has not been collected since around the first of the year.

“It’s very frustrating when you work, and both of us work. We have kids in school. We have busy lives, and we have trash outside that’s being pecked at by animals or birds. It’s very frustrating,” Rosenberg said.

Red River Waste Solutions said the biggest issue is where customers leave their trash cans. The company does not pick up from back doors.

Red River recently took over service from several other companies. Officials said calls and mailers went out telling customers to leave trash on the curb.

The company installed a new voicemail on Tuesday to handle the high volume of calls.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.