Protesters urge lawmakers not to repeal ACA

Dozens of supporters of the Affordable Care Act held a rally in Nashville on Tuesday afternoon urging lawmakers not to repeal the healthcare law.

Several people told Channel 4 they’re nervous about the future of healthcare in this country. Some of them have pre-existing conditions and rely on their coverage through the healthcare marketplace to help pay for medicine and doctor’s visits.

In Tennessee, more than a quarter of a million people have already signed up for coverage through healthcare.gov.

Protesters, including the mother of a girl with Rett syndrome, are asking lawmakers not to repeal the ACA until there’s another option in place that provides the same coverage.

“If you abruptly repeal the ACA and have no replacement plan in place, which will cover Kelsey despite her pre-existing condition, basically Kelsey will die,” said the mother.

The deadline for open enrollment is Tuesday.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.