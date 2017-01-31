Inglewood church uncertain about future during gentrification of neighborhood

Family Affairs Ministries has been a staple of the community for nearly 30 years. (WSMV)

For 28 years, Family Affair Ministries has been a part of east Nashville, moving into their church building on Riverside Drive in 2001. The pastor's work has even earned the President's Volunteer Service Award in 2006.

With the gentrification of their neighborhood comes a change for Family Affair Ministries.

"Hallelujah! Ready to worship the king of glory," shouted Pastor Glenda Gleaves Sutton to a crowd on their feet. "See, I used to be messed up, now I'm just blessed up! Glory to God!"

Shake the walls, shake the foundation, that's the goal of service at Family Affair Ministries in Inglewood.

"That's not a show. That's how we roll," Sutton laughed.

People of all walks of life on their feet together, that's what Sutton always wanted in her years of hard work.

"I lived here," said Sutton, walking up to a porch. "May 15, 1989, I moved into James Cayce homes, 629 South 5th Street, that's where it started. That's where Family Affair Ministries started. One of the things I saw was heavy crime. Kids, they used to deal drugs off my front porch. A lot of young kids were doing deals. I said, 'Lord, what do I do with these children?' He said, 'You teach them.'"

Over the years she watched Nashville grow from her front porch, Sutton said she began working with children, helping through after-school programs.

"We just had to give some babies a new reality," she said. "I learned how to love people here. I learned how to love the unlovely. A lot of times people do things not because they want to. They do things because they don't know they can do something else. You don't know good exists until you see an opportunity, watch it and become a part of it."

Sutton said that led to helping with renovations at the Berkshire Apartments.

"They built us a family center to be able to continue serving this community," she said. "We went to the Metro meetings and fought to get the Dollar General in here, so this community could have it. We serve this community with gladness and lives have changed. The crime rate went down drastically, which is why people are probably in the community."

Sutton said with all the change, the neighborhood changed too. She said the families, children, single moms and elderly she long helped are no longer here.

"A lot of them have had to sell their homes and move elsewhere because they can't afford to live over here no more," Sutton explained. "Gentrification is a complicated issue. The people we came to help, they're not here anymore. The people changed, and the atmosphere of the community changed. They have no idea about the history of the community. They don't know what took place to change the community. The traffic has grown. We've had someone drive through our playground. We had to move the playground to the back."

Because of that, Sutton said it's time to go. She's put the Riverside Drive building that's held Family Affair Ministries for more than 15 years on the market. She doesn't know where they'll go next.

"Jesus said the poor will always be with you," she said. "We're on a mission to find where they went."

Her spirits still high, Sutton said she'll never give up her work in east Nashville. She said it's just time to find a new place to bring that unstoppable energy.

"Okay, Lord, we're still on duty, just at a different location," she said. "Ministry is done well when it's done where it's needed. We'll never stop taking care of the poor. We'll always help provide for the homeless. We'll always be God's hand extended. Always."

