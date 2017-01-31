Middle TN Boy Scout leader talks about accepting transgender youth

The mission of the Middle Tennessee Council of the Boy Scouts of America is "to prepare young people to make ethical and moral choices over their lifetime." That mission will now extend to transgender boys as well.

The Boy Scouts of America announced Monday it will allow transgender children who identify as boys to be a part of the scouts.

Instead of relying on birth certificates for gender verification, children can apply based on the gender identity their parents write on the application.

"The Boy Scouts of America does not have a policy on transgendered youth," said Larry Brown, the Scout Executive of the Middle Tennessee Council of Boy Scouts of America. "They haven't before and they don't now. The change is in the practice of accepting a youth based on what the parents indicate the gender is on the youth application.”

Brown said leaders are still working through the details.

"We’re going to treat the families with respect and try to work out the best thing for the child," Brown said.

Brown said he has worked for the Boy Scouts for 30 years in five different states and has never run into this issue. He said the birth certificate issue will probably be a rare occurrence, but believes they will be prepared.

The American Civil Liberties Union, which is known for fighting for equal rights, is pleased with the change.

"The Boy Scouts should be celebrated for what they're doing," said Hedy Weinberg, executive director of the ACLU of Tennessee. "It's about fairness. It's about equal treatment for all young people, and the fact that they're willing to stand tall and say that we will not discriminate based on gender identity, and we will work with parents to include transgender youth in our events, is fabulous.”

But some parents are already speaking out against the change on social media. Channel 4 posted the story on Facebook and one female Cub Scouts leader said she'd fight to keep it from happening. Another user wrote they were sad to see the private organization bend to public opinion.

At least one woman was pleased and wrote that transgender youth should be welcomed with open arms.

"There is no question that there might be some push-back, and I think what we need to do as a community, and I'm sure what the Boy Scouts are already recognizing is I'm sure they'll have to talk with parents and hold sessions for those families who might be uncomfortable," Weinberg said.

"I think we'll deal with is on a case-by-case basis," Brown said. "This is new information for me and new information, I'm sure, for our leaders who found out about this through the media. And so we're going to deal with it on a case-by-case basis and do what's in the best interest of the young people."

The Middle Tennessee Council is the fastest growing Boy Scouts group in the country. They already teach anti-bullying and have been growing with new STEM programming and a new focus on reaching at-risk youth.

