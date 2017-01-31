Death row inmate dies in Nashville prison

Walter Caruthers was sentenced to death in February 1983. (Source: TDOC)

A death row inmate died at Riverbend Maximum Security Institution in Nashville late Monday night.

Walter Caruthers was pronounced dead from natural causes just after 11:30 p.m.

Caruthers was convicted of robbery with a deadly weapon, aggravated kidnapping and murder in Knox County. He was sentenced to death in February 1983.

The Tennessee Department of Correction has requested an autopsy. TDOC policy requires an autopsy for all in-custody deaths.

