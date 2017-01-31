Nashville submits bid for MLS expansion team

Nashville has officially submitted a bid for a Major League Soccer expansion team.

Mayor Megan Barry and members of the Nashville MLS Organizing Committee submitted the bid at the league’s New York offices on Tuesday.

Twelve cities are vying for four expansion team spots to be awarded between now and 2018.

“Today marks a major step in our effort to recruit a Major League Soccer to team to Nashville. We made our case today that Nashville is a dynamic, growing international city that is ready for the world’s game. We have the fan base, the corporate support and an exceptional stadium site. We will continue to work as a community to prove to MLS and its owners that Nashville belongs in this league,” Barry said in a release.

Barry has proposed building a soccer-specific stadium at the Nashville fairgrounds.

The committee created the following video as part of its bid:

