Lane Kiffin slammed for unenthusiastic recruitment video

New Florida Atlantic University head coach Lane Kiffin has since moved on from his days at Tennessee and Alabama and is now recruiting for his new team.

However, his new promotional video is making the rounds on the internet for being less than enthusiastic.

People on social media are calling it cringeworthy and are even saying it looks like he's being held against his will.

Lane Kiffin seems pumped for that new job pic.twitter.com/hlvuoxACXD — Busted Coverage (@bustedcoverage) January 31, 2017

Below are just a few of the reactions to the video on Twitter.

@SuperChaiLatte like they're holding him hostage ?? — C Barker ATL (@cbarkeratl) January 31, 2017

@FAU_Football @camhall730 this might be the most awkward video I have ever seen — Griffin Cornelia (@griffinc516) January 31, 2017

