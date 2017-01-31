Haslam to detractors of gas tax hike: 'Show me the math'

TOSHA inspectors found lead violations in the majority of gun range inspections since 2012, a Channel 4 I-Team review of state records uncovered.More >>
TOSHA inspectors found lead violations in the majority of gun range inspections since 2012, a Channel 4 I-Team review of state records uncovered.More >>
In a constantly changing city, not much stays put and never moves for 110 years. Something that's done just that now needs a new home. There are just a few rules to get it.More >>
In a constantly changing city, not much stays put and never moves for 110 years. Something that's done just that now needs a new home. There are just a few rules to get it.More >>
Former Tennessee Titans player Michael Oher is accused of assaulting an Uber driver last month.More >>
Former Tennessee Titans player Michael Oher is accused of assaulting an Uber driver last month.More >>
One person was killed on Thursday after being shot multiple times in a courtyard at the Student Quarters apartment complex on Greenland Drive near the MTSU campus, Murfreesboro police said.More >>
One person was killed on Thursday after being shot multiple times in a courtyard at the Student Quarters apartment complex on Greenland Drive near the MTSU campus, Murfreesboro police said.More >>
A jailer with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office has been fired after charged with child rape and aggravated sexual battery.More >>
A jailer with the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office has been fired after charged with child rape and aggravated sexual battery.More >>
Friends and family are mourning the loss of a west Nashville gas station clerk who was brutally killed during a robbery on Tuesday night.More >>
Friends and family are mourning the loss of a west Nashville gas station clerk who was brutally killed during a robbery on Tuesday night.More >>
Deep divisions among majority Republicans in the Tennessee House are throwing a monkey wrench into the state's $37 billion annual spending plan.More >>
Deep divisions among majority Republicans in the Tennessee House are throwing a monkey wrench into the state's $37 billion annual spending plan.More >>
A brief hearing was held in juvenile court Thursday for the teenager accused of murdering a west Nashville gas station clerk.More >>
A brief hearing was held in juvenile court Thursday for the teenager accused of murdering a west Nashville gas station clerk.More >>
May 4, popular because of the phrase "May the Fourth Be With You," has become an unofficial holiday for Star Wars fans.More >>
May 4, popular because of the phrase "May the Fourth Be With You," has become an unofficial holiday for Star Wars fans.More >>
The TBI released its annual report on Thursday detailing the findings from 2016 on hate crimes and violence against law enforcement officers in Tennessee.More >>
The TBI released its annual report on Thursday detailing the findings from 2016 on hate crimes and violence against law enforcement officers in Tennessee.More >>