Gearing Up for the Game: Buffalo Chicken Dip from Allrecipes.com - WSMV Channel 4

Gearing Up for the Game: Buffalo Chicken Dip from Allrecipes.com

Posted: Updated:

Gearing Up for the Game: Buffalo Chicken Dip from Allrecipes.com

2 (10 OUNCE) CANS CHUNK CHICKEN, DRAINED
2 (8 OUNCE) PACKAGES CREAM CHEESE, SOFTENED
1 CUP RANCH DRESSING
3/4 CUP PEPPER SAUCE
1 1/2 CUPS SHREDDED CHEDDAR CHEESE
1 BUNCH CELERY, CLEANED AND CUT INTO 4 INCH PIECES
1 (8 OUNCE) BOX CHICKEN-FLAVORED CRACKERS


Heat chicken and hot sauce in a skillet over medium heat, until heated through. Stir in cream cheese and ranch dressing. Cook, stirring until well blended and warm. Mix in half of the shredded cheese, and transfer the mixture to a slow cooker. Sprinkle the remaining cheese over the top, cover, and cook on Low setting until hot and bubbly. Serve with celery sticks and crackers.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.