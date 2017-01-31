Williams Sausage Cheesy Sliders & Southwestern Sausage & Black Bean Dip

Williams Sausage Cheesy Sliders

1 pound ground beef

1 pound Williams Mild or Hot Sausage

1 medium onion, chopped 8 ounces Velveeta cheese, cubed

4 ounces cream cheese

1 tbsp seasoning salt

Pepper to taste

Dozen slider buns

· Brown meat and onion in large skillet.

Drain. Add cheeses and cook on low until melted and mixed together thoroughly.

Season with salt and pepper.

Scoop onto rolls and enjoy!

Williams Sausage Southwestern Sausage & Black Bean Dip



1 lb Williams sausage, cooked and crumbled

6 oz cream cheese, softened

3/4 cup plain Greek yogurt

2 cups cheddar cheese, shredded

1 can Rotel tomatoes, drained

1 can black beans, drained

· Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

Mix together all ingredients and pour in baking dish.

Bake for 30-40 minutes, or until bubly. Serve with tortilla chips.

Website: <http://williams-sausage.com/