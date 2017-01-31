Injuries reported in west Nashville school bus crash - WSMV Channel 4

Injuries reported in west Nashville school bus crash

The crash happened around 8:45 a.m. Tuesday. (WSMV) The crash happened around 8:45 a.m. Tuesday. (WSMV)
Several injuries were reported in the wreck. (WSMV) Several injuries were reported in the wreck. (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Police say injuries were reported in a school bus crash in west Nashville on Tuesday morning.

Children were on board the bus when the crash happened on Charlotte Pike near Hillwood Boulevard at 8:45 a.m.

It's unclear who was injured in the crash.

