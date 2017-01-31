Suspect in 2016 La Vergne shootout arrested - WSMV Channel 4

Suspect in 2016 La Vergne shootout arrested

Posted: Updated:
Joshua Simmons (Source: La Vergne Police Department) Joshua Simmons (Source: La Vergne Police Department)
LA VERGNE, TN (WSMV) -

After weeks on the run, a wanted man is now behind bars in La Vergne.

Police say Joshua Simmons was involved in a shootout last November at the intersection of Nir Shreibman Boulevard and Murfreesboro Pike.

That shooting ended with one man in critical condition.

Simmons was arrested on Monday in La Vergne.

Simmons had five warrants for his arrest, including attempted first-degree murder.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.