Suspect in 2016 La Vergne shootout arrested

The shooting happened Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of Nir Shreibman Boulevard and Murfreesboro Road.

After weeks on the run, a wanted man is now behind bars in La Vergne.

Police say Joshua Simmons was involved in a shootout last November at the intersection of Nir Shreibman Boulevard and Murfreesboro Pike.

That shooting ended with one man in critical condition.

Simmons was arrested on Monday in La Vergne.

Simmons had five warrants for his arrest, including attempted first-degree murder.

