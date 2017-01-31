Teen to face vehicular homicide charges in Antioch crash that killed 2

At least two people were killed and another was injured. (WSMV)

The 16-year-old driver in Tuesday morning's fatal crash on Murfreesboro Pike will be charged with two counts of vehicular homicide, Metro police said.

Police said the teen was driving a Nissan 350Z with a female passenger at a high rate of speed around 7 a.m.

The driver of a GMC SUV then pulled out of an apartment complex not realizing how fast the Nissan was going.

The 16-year-old reportedly swerved out of the way and clipped the SUV before traveling into oncoming traffic and hitting a Chevrolet Camaro and a Toyota Corolla.

The Nissan then came to a rest and then caught on fire.

"A passerby went quickly to the driver side and was able to assist the 16-year-old driver off the car before it became fully engulfed in flames. They could not save the passenger of 350Z. That passenger is deceased on the scene," said Metro Nashville Police Department spokesman Don Aaron.

The driver of the Corolla, 44-year-old Miguel Rodriguez, also died at the scene. His wife, 44-year-old Ana Nieto, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital.

The 16-year-old driver is at the hospital in non-critical condition. Police are interviewing him about the crash. He will be charged after he is released from the hospital.

Police said they don't believe the drivers of the other two cars have serious injuries.

A spokesperson for Metro Nashville Public Schools said the driver was an Antioch High School student. He has severe injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment. The school district did not release the student's name.

Police said the 16-year-old driver and his passenger were likely on the way to school. The passenger was burned beyond recognition but is presumed to be an Antioch High student. DNA analysis will be needed to confirm her identity.

Crisis response teams were at Antioch High School on Tuesday morning to speak with students and staff. They will be at the school as long as they are needed.

Murfreesboro Pike was shut down for more than six hours while investigators worked to clear the scene.

