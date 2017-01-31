Officials: Fire possibly caused by propane tank explosion - WSMV Channel 4

Officials: Fire possibly caused by propane tank explosion

The fire is happening behind this home on Cato Road. (WSMV) The fire is happening behind this home on Cato Road. (WSMV)
The fire is set back from the road back in the woods. (WSMV) The fire is set back from the road back in the woods. (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Firefighters battled a large fire set back in the woods behind a north Nashville home on Tuesday morning.

The homeowners woke up and saw there was an explosion on their property on Cato Road, which is near Briley Parkway.

Officials with the Nashville Fire Department said they believe a propane tank exploded in a detached garage.

Several fire departments responded to the scene.

It's not clear if anyone was injured in the fire, which has since been contained.

