Police chase ends in west Nashville after stolen car runs out of gas

The police chase started around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. (WSMV)

A police chase that started in west Nashville early Tuesday morning has ended with the arrest of four people.

The pursuit began around 12:30 a.m. after the suspects fled a traffic stop near the intersection of 38th Avenue North and Charlotte Avenue.

The driver fled, speeding through the Nations neighborhood onto Interstate 40 West.

The chase eventually ended near mile marker 202 when the stolen car ran out of gas.

Two females and two males, one of them a juvenile, were all taken into custody without incident.

Police said they found a small amount of marijuana in the vehicle.

