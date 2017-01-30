Teen charged in shooting at Music City Central bus station

A teenager is accused of shooting a man at the Music City Central bus station in downtown Nashville on Monday night.

Police said the 17-year-old has been charged with attempted murder.

Louis Wrice, 20, was shot just after 9:15 p.m. on the upper level of the bus station.

Police said Wrice was involved in a verbal dispute with the suspect on Sunday. The two came across each other at the bus station Monday night when the teen allegedly shot Wrice.

Wrice was rushed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his chest, where he remains in critical but stable condition.

Police said the suspect was identified by name and was taken into custody after an officer spotted him walking along Lafayette Street.

Police said they have recovered the gun involved in the shooting.

Nashville MTA closed the upper level of Music City Central. All buses were being rerouted to operate out of the lower bays of Music City Central on 4th Avenue.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with the victim," said a Nashville MTA and RTA spokesperson in a news release.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.