TBI: Firefighter shot by sheriff's deputies at Ashland City home

The shooting happened at a home on Sams Creek Road in Ashland City. (WSMV)

Police say a man was shot after he walked outside with a gun. (WSMV)

Police officers were still at the scene on Tuesday morning. (WSMV)

The TBI is investigating after a Nashville firefighter was shot by deputies in Cheatham County on Monday night.

A woman called police around 9 p.m. claiming someone was trying to run her off the road on the 1500 block of Sams Creek Road in Ashland City.

When police responded, they spotted a car backing out of a driveway not too far away from where the woman had called 911.

According to the TBI, police stopped the car. During the traffic stop, Charles Holland allegedly walked out of the home with a gun and started walking toward his driveway where the stop had taken place.

At some point during this encounter, sheriff's deputies shot Holland. It's not clear if Holland fired any shots.

A neighbor said she heard five or six gunshots.

"I got up, and before I could get to the front door, I heard the shots and then I was afraid to open the front door, but I did anyway, and there was somebody laying on the ground out here," said Vivian Bell.

Holland, 44, was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where he remains in stable condition.

Channel 4 has learned Holland is a fire engineer at the Nashville Fire Department and has been working there since 2002. He is also a former Marine and a wrestling coach for both Harpeth High School and Harpeth Middle School in Kingston.

Several shots were fired during the incident. Bullet holes are scattered throughout the outside of the home.

There were other people inside the home at the time, but no one else was injured, including the law enforcement officers at the scene.

The deputies involved in the shooting have not been identified.

Cheatham County sheriff's deputies and TBI investigating officer-involved shooting in 1700 block of Sams Creek Road. 1 man injured pic.twitter.com/9bn0No0oI6 — Kim St. Onge (@KimWSMV) January 31, 2017

Neighbor says she heard 5 or so gun shots last night around 9. She looked outside, saw police and someone lying on the ground. @WSMV — Kim St. Onge (@KimWSMV) January 31, 2017

She says the man who lives next door (who TBI says was shot) is firefighter, ex-marine and has 3 kids. Still waiting to confirm that @WSMV — Kim St. Onge (@KimWSMV) January 31, 2017

TBI & Cheatham County officials still here at the home in the 1700 block of Sams Creek Road. They've been walking around the home pic.twitter.com/HelKA5PAMh — Kim St. Onge (@KimWSMV) January 31, 2017

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.