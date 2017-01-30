Haslam's State of the State tackles education, gas tax

Gov. Bill Haslam addressed education, jobs, taxes and the budget surplus in his seventh State of the State address Monday night.

Haslam said Tennessee is outpacing the national economy and the state’s median household income is growing at the second fastest rate in the country.

The governor’s $37 billion budget proposal includes $100 million in teacher pay raises, $132 million of the state’s reserve fund, and a $45 million broadband initiative to encourage companies to increase internet access to rural areas.

Haslam spent most of the time talking about tax cuts and his proposed gas tax plan, stressing its need now that cars get better gas mileage.

“We’re proposing to increase the gas tax and diesel fuel by 7 cents per gallon, and all goes to only improve our transportation needs,” Haslam said. “If the IMPROVE Act goes into law, we would still have the lowest taxes in the nation.”

The biggest reaction of the night came when Haslam announced extensions to his college tuition program. If approved, Tennessee Reconnect would offer all Tennessee adults without a degree access to community college, tuition-free.

The Tennessee STRONG Act would do the same for Tennessee National Guardsmen.

“No caps, no first come, first served,” Haslam said. “We don’t want cost to be an obstacle anyone has to overcome as they pursue their own generational changes for themselves and their families,” Haslam said.

Channel 4 political analyst and MTSU professor Kent Syler commended Haslam on the “good news” speech to Tennesseans.

“He did an excellent job making the case for an increase in the gas tax, but still faces a tough sell among Republican legislators worried about future primary opponents,” Syler said. “Gov. Haslam deserves a lot of credit for his work to improve education and opportunity.”

Most of the Reconnect scholarships would come from the state’s lottery proceeds. Officials said it’s a win-win for the state’s 13 community colleges, which have struggled to boost adult enrollment, and will be considering night and weekend classes to better accommodate working parents.

