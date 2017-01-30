Saint Ann School to launch program for students with special needs

For the first time in Middle Tennessee, families seeking a Catholic education for their children with intellectual and developmental disabilities can enroll their kids in a parish, elementary and middle school.

This fall, Saint Ann Catholic Church in Nashville will begin enrollment for the Hand in Hand Option Program, giving students with special needs the chance to be included in the mainstream curriculum, as well as extra-curricular activities and social events.

Established at Pope John Paul II High School in 2004, the program includes a resource teacher who oversees the initiative, and the entire staff receives extensive training from Vanderbilt University on how to successfully and meaningfully include children with intellectual and developmental disabilities in the Saint Ann School experience.

On Feb. 7, the benefits of including students with disabilities in schools will be the focus of a presentation by Dr. Erik Carter of Vanderbilt University.

Carter, a professor in the Department of Special Education at Vanderbilt and a member of the Vanderbilt Kennedy Center, will speak at 6:30 p.m. at the Parish Life Center at Saint Ann School.

Carter completed his undergraduate studies in Christian Education at Wheaton College in Illinois and his graduate studies in severe disabilities at Vanderbilt University.

He co-leads the Collaborative on Faith and Disability and the Putting Faith to Work project, and is the author of Including People with Disabilities in Faith Communities: A Guide for Service Providers, Families, and Congregations.

