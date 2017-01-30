Homeless man struck, killed near Nashville airport - WSMV Channel 4

Homeless man struck, killed near Nashville airport

A pedestrian was struck and killed near the Nashville International Airport on Monday night.

Police said the crash happened just before 6:30 p.m. in the 1300 block of Murfreesboro Pike near Pineway Drive.

Police said 40-year-old Kenneth D. Smith was crossing Murfreesboro Pike heading toward a Shell gas station when he was hit by a 2012 Toyota Camry. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said the Smith, who was homeless, was wearing dark clothing and was not inside a crosswalk.

The driver, 43-year-old Kerri Hall, stayed at the scene and contacted police. She is not expected to be charged.

