Nashville family impacted by president's temporary travel ban

Since the start of President Donald Trump's temporary immigration ban, some Midstate families have been stepping forward with stories of how they're being impacted.

"I raise my children, and they love this country," a woman who preferred to only be called Ubah told Channel 4. "They'll say, 'Mom, we want to go back home.' I say, 'Where?' They say, 'Nashville.'"

Ubah said she left a war-torn Somalia more than 15 years ago.

"This country is not stable," she said. "There's no peace."

Ubah said since then, she has become a U.S. citizen and lives off Nolensville Pike with her three children.

"We've been good citizens," she said. "We don't even have a parking ticket. We don't do anything to harm anyone."

Ubah said that's why she doesn't understand what her family's now facing. She said her sister has been living in Nashville but recently left to visit their ailing father more than 8,000 miles away in Tanzania. She said her sister has a green card, but because her documents are from Somalia, she's not able to return to Nashville.

"Why, why, why, why? I don't know," she said. "What can we do? It's like we run away from one thing and we're in the middle of another thing. This thing is affecting my family, but the most important thing is, it's affecting Muslims."

Ubah said, as a citizen, she's the member of the family who can travel back and forth to see their father. She said that's difficult for her with three children in Nashville and having just started college classes this month.

The president's executive order is calling for a 90-day ban of people coming into the U.S. from seven countries. His administration said the countries are based on location, not on religion.

"Certain areas of the world produce people who seek to do harm, and we've got to make sure those people undergo a certain amount of vetting before they go to our country," said White House spokesman Sean Spicer.

"Bad people need to be stopped 100 percent," said Ubah. "I'm with him, but this is not how you stop it. You are attacking American Muslims."

Looking at a three-month travel ban ahead, Ubah worries for her sister.

"She's worried sick," she said. "She doesn't even have an accent because she came here really young. Her husband is worried sick. It is so overwhelming."

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.