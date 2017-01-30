Norovirus season in full swing, schools on alert

The highly contagious norovirus is running rampant throughout much of the country.

In the fight against this virus, schools are coming under the microscope.

The winter months are considered a “noro-season." The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention expects it to be on the rise in February.

More than 60 percent of norovirus comes from shaking hands or touching a contaminated surface.

Parents told Channel 4 they are on high alert.

Clarissa Harris is a mother of three. Her children go to school in Rutherford County, but she teaches them important lessons at home to try and keep them healthy.

“Keeping their hands washed and teaching them to keep their hands washed, especially my little one who is in daycare and around other kids who may not wash their hands,” Harris said.

At the Metro Public Health Department in Nashville, spokesperson Brian Todd said norovirus is very contagious and can infect anyone.

“The importance of hand washing is so critical,” Todd said.

He explained how easily the virus can spread in a school setting.

“Sharing a pencil, it takes very little of the norovirus to cause someone to be ill. You can have enough germs on the head of a pen that would infect a thousand people," Todd said.

Norovirus causes an inflammation of the stomach or intestines. Some of the symptoms include pain, nausea and diarrhea. These can be serious for young children.

“Norovirus can stay in your stool for up to two weeks after you're ill. So that's why even when you're better or your child is better, it's so important you stop the spread of germs,” Todd said. “The best way to do that is wash your hands.”

So what can be done to prevent the spread of norovirus in schools?

“If a child has vomited in a classroom, it's really important for schools to disinfect those surfaces," Todd said.

Todd said schools make it a point to disinfect regularly. However, he said if a school is disinfected at the beginning of the day and a child with norovirus comes into the school, it will not stop the spread of the virus.

“I think (schools) do a pretty good job given what they're working with. What can you do with kids and dirty fingers everywhere?" Harris said.

Food service workers are also encouraged to stay home if they're sick.

With any food that is not cooked, the virus can be easily passed if workers aren't washing their hands or using protection when prepping the food.

