Haslam's $37B Tennessee spending plan at a glance

Here is the full text of Gov. Bill Haslam's annual State of the State address as prepared for delivery to a joint convention of the Tennessee General Assembly on Monday.

Full text of Gov. Bill Haslam's State of the State address

By The Associated Press

Republican Gov. Bill Haslam on Monday unveiled his $37 billion Tennessee spending plan for the budget year beginning July 1, a 4.8 percent increase over the current year. Haslam's proposed new spending includes:

$655 million for building construction and maintenance across state government and higher education.

$279 million in new road building and maintenance funds generated largely from a hike in the gas and diesel taxes.

$278 million to cover tax cuts including $55 million to reduce the sales tax on groceries; $102 million to cut corporate taxes for manufacturers; and $60 million to reduce the tax on income from stocks and bonds.

$230 million for K-12 schools, including $100 million for teacher salaries and $22 million for English language learning programs.

$214 million to cover increased costs for TennCare, the state's expanded Medicaid program covering 1.5 million Tennesseans.

$135 million to give back money taken from the highway fund by previous governors.

$132 million to bring the state's rainy day fund budget reserve to all-time high of $800 million.

$60 million for economic development and jobs training grants.

$78 million for higher education and the Complete College Act.

$77 million for state employee pay increases and market rate adjustments.

$45 million in grants and tax credits over three years to encourage commercial broadband expansion to rural areas.

$21 million to fund Rural Task Force recommendations.

$15 million for career and technology education equipment.

$15 million for the state's aeronautics economic development fund.

$12 million to fund substance abuse and crisis intervention treatment and service.

$8 million to buy a new rescue helicopter and $1.7 million to pay for new fire trucks.

$3.5 million to hire 27 positions in state prosecutors' offices and 18 in public defenders' offices.

$3.4 million to hire and outfit 25 new Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers.

Source: Gov. Bill Haslam's office.

