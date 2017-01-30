Mayor Barry to meet with MLS commissioner Tuesday

As Nashville businessmen John Ingram and Bill Hagerty prepare to make an official bid for a Major League Soccer franchise, other local business leaders are reacting to the prospect of a new pro sports team in the Music City.

Ingram, Hagerty and Mayor Megan Barry will meet with MLS commissioner Don Garber Tuesday in New York to make the official bid for an expansion team.

Nashville is one of 10 cities vying for four open spots. Commissioner Garber plans to announce two of the expansion cities later this year.

“I think we’ve got something going for us that’s very different to most of these other cities,” said Nashville MLS committee member Colin Reed. “The core ingredients are having a stadium, having an investor group, and having the community embrace it and I think our bid looks pretty good.”

Reed is the CEO of Ryman Hospitality Properties, owners of Gaylord Opryland and the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. The English-born, longtime soccer fan told Channel 4 Nashville can help the MLS reach its goal of becoming one of the most competitive soccer leagues in the world.

“We are one of the very few cities with a global brand,” Reed added. “This is the music capital of the planet.”

Last week, Mayor Barry announced plans to propose a soccer specific stadium for the Nashville fairgrounds if the city obtains an MLS franchise.

With a lead investor in the Ingram family and other local business leaders pledging support, Reed believes Nashville has a very good chance of landing an expansion team.

“Here they have an option of a city that has a global halo,” Reed said. “I think if all the other attributes are equal, stadium, community support, I think we’ve got something going for us that is very different.”

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.