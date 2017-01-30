Sexual assault reported at Vanderbilt dorm - WSMV Channel 4

Sexual assault reported at Vanderbilt dorm

Posted: Updated:
(WSMV file photo) (WSMV file photo)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

Vanderbilt University alerted students about a sexual assault that occurred on campus.

The alert from university police was sent to students on Monday afternoon. The alleged attack occurred on Thursday.

The report says a female students was sexually assaulted by a male student in a campus residence hall.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.