Nashville Beatles tribute band told no to outdoor show

The WannaBeatles performed at Soulshine Pizza on Monday but were not allowed to perform outside. (WSMV)

On Jan. 30, 1969, The Beatles performed their final concert on a London rooftop. The now famous show led to former Mayor Karl Dean declaring Jan. 30 as Nashville Beatles Day.

When a Beatles tribute band tried to recreate the outdoor concert, they were told no.

“Here’s the roof. This is where we were supposed to play. It would have been just like The Beatles, here we are outside,” Dennis Scott said.

As a member of the tribute band The WannaBeatles, Scott’s musical life is The Beatles. So it made sense for the band to honor and perform live on the rooftop of Soulshine Pizza in Midtown on this anniversary. But a noise ordinance, complaints from new residents and threat of a lawsuit shut it down.

“It was going to be a happening. So now we’ve been moved inside, that’s the good news, but it’s not what Nashville is about. Music should come first,” Scott said.

The show did go on in front of an unusually packed house for a Monday.

Metro Council plans to clear the confusion regarding noise. That ordinance has been on the books for years but is rarely used.

Chris Sartin opened Soulshine Pizza four years ago with plans for outdoor music. He wonders as the city grows and changes whether new residents are right to complain about the music in Music City.

“It’s like moving next to a hog farm and complaining about the smell,” Sartin said.

