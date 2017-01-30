Protesters gather ahead of State of the State address

Here is the full text of Gov. Bill Haslam's annual State of the State address as prepared for delivery to a joint convention of the Tennessee General Assembly on Monday.

Dozens of protesters gathered at the Tennessee State Capitol ahead of Monday night's State of the State address. (WSMV)

Hundreds of protesters gathered at the Tennessee State Capitol ahead of Monday's State of the State address to voice their opposition to what's happening in the state and on the federal level.

Immigrant communities and civil rights groups are speaking out about President Donald Trump’s travel ban on people coming from predominantly Muslim countries.

When Trump signed the executive order on Friday, it was unclear what the travel ban would mean, but some immigrant and refugee communities watched in angst as people were held in airports across the country.

Local immigrant groups like the Tennessee Immigrant and Refugee Coalition and the ACLU quickly spoke out against the ban.

The ACLU said it had won two suits over the weekend nationally and continue to stand against the effort they believes is discriminatory.

Officials with the World Relief Agency, an evangelical refugee resettlement agency in Nashville, said they support securing borders but also see how this affects refugees.

“We don’t believe that you have to compromise security for compassion or compassion for security. We believe you can do both at the same time,” said Fady Al-Hagal, interim director of World Relief Nashville.

"Our organization does support and pray for our president and his cabinet to do whatever is necessary to secure our citizens and our borders and to follow the process needed," Al-Hagal added. "But, at the same time we do look at what these people are experiencing daily oversees, the violent, horrific acts of survival, and we grieve over the fact that this type of situation may cause further trauma into these refugees’ lives.”

The group at the capitol was protesting a number of issues in government, but the travel ban was still top of mind for many.

"You can't take a religion and say they can't come into the country," said Barbara Kurland as she waited in a security line to enter the capitol. "It's nowhere in our constitution. These people have gone through great pains to get here. Many of them have every right to be here. They're either citizens or they have green cards. You can't just take people who spent thousands of dollars to get here and leave them stranded and they won't be able to get to their jobs or their homes.”

“I hope he will speak to that in terms of what Tennessee will do in the face of ongoing scary things happening at the federal level,” said Lynne Berry, a concerned citizen.

Dozens of people carried signs that read, "No Wall, No Ban," as they chanted "no hate, no fear, refugees are welcome here" in the halls of the capitol. The crowds continued to swell outside of the House and Senate chambers as lawmakers convened inside.

Some chanted against anti-abortion legislation. Others chanted for LGBT rights and the Black Lives Matter movement.

“The policies that we are seeing coming out of Washington are atrocious and demeaning to human society as a whole,” said Rondriquez White.

The protest was called the "We are Watching Rally" to let lawmakers know concerned constituents would be watching their discussions and votes. They chanted "you work for us" as lawmakers exited the House floor.

Some Democrats walked through the crowds giving high-fives, applauding the protesters’ efforts. At one point lawmakers had to wait in the crowds until the next elevator car arrived. Some protester jeered and chanted more loudly. One man yelled, "Shame on you, shame on you," as a group of Republican lawmakers waited for the elevator.

Some watched Gov. Bill Haslam's State of the State address on their phones, some watched on screen. Others continued to chant.

Though the chants could be heard through the chamber walls, Haslam made no mention of them during his address.

“We’ve seen a radical departure from normal at the federal level, and that’s leading to divisions across the state and it’s leading to a punting of responsibility to the federal to the state level, and those are going to cause real repercussions for our state,” said Sen. Jeff Yarbro, D-Nashville. “It would have been great to see the governor address those issues head-on and show some real leadership.”

Other lawmakers said Haslam did the right thing.

“They are here to express their opinions, the extreme minority opinion, but they have that right. The governor was here to outline his vision for the state for the upcoming year. Two different reasons for being here,” said Rep. Glen Casada, R-Franklin.

Several lawmakers said this was the loudest protest they’ve ever heard inside the capitol during the State of the State address. The group says they will be watching and participating throughout the legislative year.

