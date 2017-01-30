BNA to offer nonstop flights to Calgary - WSMV Channel 4

BNA to offer nonstop flights to Calgary

Nashville International Airport will offer two weekly nonstop flights to Calgary beginning in May.

WestJet will offer the flights beginning May 4. Tickets are on sale now.

“Today’s announcement marks BNA’s first nonstop flight to Calgary and our second nonstop Canadian destination,” said Rob Wigington, president and CEO of the Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority, in a release. “WestJet started BNA–Toronto service less than a year ago, and we’re excited they’ve decided to bring even more international service to Nashville.”

Calgary is the largest city in the Canadian province of Alberta and the fifth largest city in Canada.

