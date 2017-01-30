Attorney for suspect in Holly Bobo case asking for judge to be recused

The attorney of accused killer Zach Adams is asking for the judge to recuse himself from the Holly Bobo case.

In a motion, she has argued that Judge Creed McGinley has shown bias towards the state.

Adams is one of three suspects charged with the rape and murder of Bobo in 2011.

Attorney Jennifer Thompson represents Adams. She said during a recent teleconference between herself, McGinley and the prosecuting attorneys, the judge made several comments that Thompson said clearly illustrate he has made a predetermination of Adams’ guilt. Thompson also believes McGinley was making those statements in an effort to induce a guilty plea.

Thompson quoted McGinley as saying, "If I were representing Zach Adams, and based on new developments in the case and what the court has been led to believe occurred, if I were Mr. Adams' attorney, I'd be beating down the door at 201 Poplar to negotiate a deal."

Jennifer Nichols, the assistant district attorney in Shelby County, was appointed to prosecute the case. Her office is at 201 Poplar Ave. in Memphis.

Channel 4 has reached out to McGinley for reaction. His secretary said he will likely not comment.

According to Thompson, Adams' co-defendant Jason Autry is planning to take a plea deal.

"According to information received from both the State and attorneys for Mr. Autry, Autry recently attended a two-day proffer session. The proffer session apparently caused the State to abandon its long-held theory of the case for a new yarn spun by Autry. Apparently, in exchange for a favorable plea deal, where he expects to receive very little jail time, Mr. Autry told the State a version of events that differed greatly from the State's existing theory of the case," said Thompson in her motion.

Adams’ trial is scheduled to begin in April, but the case will be back in court on Wednesday.

