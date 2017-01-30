Nashville committee to submit bid for MLS team

Nashville is hoping to be included in the MLS expansion. (WSMV)

Major League Soccer is looking to expand by adding four new teams, and Nashville is in the running.

Mayor Megan Barry says no formal deals have been made but she said last week that the fairgrounds would be a good place to put a soccer stadium.

A new stadium would be part of the deal to attract a team.

The mayor says this would be a public/private endeavor with the emphasis on private investors.

However, she says $12 million was put aside for renovations to the fairgrounds last year, as well as $3 million for a community soccer field.

Nashville is one of many cities vying for a team.

Colin Reed of the Nashville MLS steering committee says Nashville - with its international fame as Music City - has just as good of a chance as any other city.

The deadline for Nashville to apply for a team is on Tuesday.

Reed says there's a team of investors going to New York on Monday to make a bid.

