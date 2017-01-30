Gearing Up For the Game: Sassy Tailgate Sandwiches - WSMV Channel 4

Gearing Up For the Game: Sassy Tailgate Sandwiches

Posted: Updated:

Sassy Tailgate Sandwiches from Allrecipes.com

1 (12 count) package Hawaiian bread rolls

1 pound shaved Black Forest ham

12 slices Gruyere cheese

1 (8 ounce) tub PHILADELPHIA Chive & Onion Cream Cheese Spread

1/2 cup butter, melted 1

tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1/2 tablespoon dried minced onion

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

Cut all rolls in half. Place roll bottoms in 9x13-inch pan.
Place equal amounts of ham on each roll bottom. Top with Gruyere.
On each of the roll tops, spread a generous amount of the cream cheese spread. Return the tops to the bottoms making sandwiches.
In a separate bowl, mix together the butter, Worcestershire sauce, onion and Parmesan cheese. Pour over your sandwiches and let sit for at least 20 minutes. (You can make these ahead of time and allow to sit in fridge overnight.)
Place sandwiches, covered in foil, in a preheated 350 degrees F oven. Bake for 20 minutes or until warmed through. Enjoy!

Powered by Frankly
WSMV

News

Video

Weather

Entertainment

About WSMV

Online Public File

Powered by WorldNow CNN
All content © 2017, WSMV; Nashville, TN. (A Meredith Corporation Station) . All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.