Gearing Up For the Game: Sassy Tailgate Sandwiches

Sassy Tailgate Sandwiches from Allrecipes.com

1 (12 count) package Hawaiian bread rolls

1 pound shaved Black Forest ham

12 slices Gruyere cheese

1 (8 ounce) tub PHILADELPHIA Chive & Onion Cream Cheese Spread

1/2 cup butter, melted 1

tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

1/2 tablespoon dried minced onion

1/4 cup grated Parmesan cheese

Cut all rolls in half. Place roll bottoms in 9x13-inch pan.

Place equal amounts of ham on each roll bottom. Top with Gruyere.

On each of the roll tops, spread a generous amount of the cream cheese spread. Return the tops to the bottoms making sandwiches.

In a separate bowl, mix together the butter, Worcestershire sauce, onion and Parmesan cheese. Pour over your sandwiches and let sit for at least 20 minutes. (You can make these ahead of time and allow to sit in fridge overnight.)

Place sandwiches, covered in foil, in a preheated 350 degrees F oven. Bake for 20 minutes or until warmed through. Enjoy!