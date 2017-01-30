Federal utility TVA going to trial over pollution claims

Classes are delayed two days for students at John Overton High School after construction on a $40 million renovation fell behind.More >>
Classes are delayed two days for students at John Overton High School after construction on a $40 million renovation fell behind.More >>
The man who was in charge of Sevier County’s emergency management during the fatal Gatlinburg wildfires is stepping down.More >>
The man who was in charge of Sevier County’s emergency management during the fatal Gatlinburg wildfires is stepping down.More >>
Surveillance video shows the hallway of St. Bethlehem Elementary School in Clarksville. Kindergarten teacher Bonnie Conn dragged a little boy out of her classroom by the arm. She then used her foot to keep out the child with special needs.More >>
Surveillance video shows the hallway of St. Bethlehem Elementary School in Clarksville. Kindergarten teacher Bonnie Conn dragged a little boy out of her classroom by the arm. She then used her foot to keep out the child with special needs.More >>
The total population of White House is 12,000 people. In just over two weeks, 30,000 visitors are coming for the total solar eclipse.More >>
The total population of White House is 12,000 people. In just over two weeks, 30,000 visitors are coming for the total solar eclipse.More >>
A Nashville party bike company has cycled its way into a lawsuit. Nashville Pedal Tavern says competitor, Sprocket Rocket Tours ripped off its branding.More >>
A Nashville party bike company has cycled its way into a lawsuit. Nashville Pedal Tavern says competitor, Sprocket Rocket Tours ripped off its branding.More >>
Metro police say officers seized cocaine, guns and cash from a north Nashville home on Thursday.More >>
Metro police say officers seized cocaine, guns and cash from a north Nashville home on Thursday.More >>
Metro police believe drag racing may be to blame for the death of an 87-year-old man in south Nashville on Monday night.More >>
Metro police believe drag racing may be to blame for the death of an 87-year-old man in south Nashville on Monday night.More >>
The 911 call came in just before 4 a.m. Friday at a home on Donald Street. Police said the victim, who has not been identified, died inside the house.More >>
The 911 call came in just before 4 a.m. Friday at a home on Donald Street. Police said the victim, who has not been identified, died inside the house.More >>
Metro Schools is trying to fill a need as the school year begins on Monday. The district still needs about 40 more crossing guards to control traffic around the schools.More >>
Metro Schools is trying to fill a need as the school year begins on Monday. The district still needs about 40 more crossing guards to control traffic around the schools.More >>
The Nashville Fire Department said one man was rescued from the Cumberland River in downtown Nashville on Friday.More >>
The Nashville Fire Department said one man was rescued from the Cumberland River in downtown Nashville on Friday.More >>