Sensational Chili from Specialty Food Group, Inc.

2 lbs. ground meat; use either beef or turkey, as preferred
3 tbsp. olive oil
1 yellow onion, chopped
1 green pepper, chopped
4 garlic cloves
1 tbsp. ground cumin
3 tbsp. chili powder
½ tsp. of cayenne pepper
44 oz. tomato sauce
2-14.5 oz. Hunt’s fire roasted diced tomatoes
Directions
Heat a large pot over medium high heat and add in your olive oil and then your meat.
Season your meat with 1 tsp salt, and 1/2 tsp black pepper.
While your meat is browning, proceed to chop your onion, green pepper, and garlic. Once your meat is cooked, drain and remove the meat from the heat into a bowl.
Add the chopped onions and green peppers in the meat and cook for about 5 minutes. Proceed to add in the garlic and cook for 2 more minutes then remove from the heat.
Once the garlic is well cooked and blended, stir in 1/2 tsp salt, 1/2 black pepper, cumin, chili powder, cayenne pepper and mix it all together.
Add your mixture back to the pan, along with tossing in the Field® Chili and Beans along with 1 cup of water. Add the tomato sauce and diced tomatoes. Continue to stir the ingredients together, reducing the heat to low, cover the pot and simmer until well heated.