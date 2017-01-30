PolitiFact founder to discuss fact-checking 2016 election

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - A new lecture series that explores emerging issues involving the news media and First Amendment rights will kick off Thursday with a focus on the relevance of fact-checking.

Fact-checking website PolitiFact founder Bill Adair will discuss the 2016 election in a presentation titled "Pants on Fire," which is also the site's lowest rating for the most ridiculous falsehoods.

The lecture is part of the Seigenthaler Series, named in honor of the late John Seigenthaler, former longtime editor of The Tennessean and founder of the First Amendment Center at Vanderbilt University.

The presentation is open to the public and will start at 6 p.m. at the First Amendment Center at 1207 18th Ave. South.

The lecture series is presented by the center and the John Seigenthaler Chair of Excellence in First Amendment Studies at Middle Tennessee State University.

