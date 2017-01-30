Gunman robs gas station clerk at gunpoint in south Nashville - WSMV Channel 4

Gunman robs gas station clerk at gunpoint in south Nashville

The robbery happened just after 11 p.m. Sunday. (WSMV) The robbery happened just after 11 p.m. Sunday. (WSMV)
NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) -

A Delta Express gas station in south Nashville was robbed Sunday night.

The suspect entered the store with a gun and demanded money just after 11 p.m. He threatened the clerk and told the employee not to call police.

Police said the gunman was able to get away with a little over $100.

The suspect is described to be around 5’6” with an average build. He was wearing a black hoodie with white writing on the chest, white shoes and white gloves.

No other details have been released.

