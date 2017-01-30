Gunman robs gas station clerk at gunpoint in south Nashville

A Delta Express gas station in south Nashville was robbed Sunday night.

The suspect entered the store with a gun and demanded money just after 11 p.m. He threatened the clerk and told the employee not to call police.

Police said the gunman was able to get away with a little over $100.

The suspect is described to be around 5’6” with an average build. He was wearing a black hoodie with white writing on the chest, white shoes and white gloves.

No other details have been released.

