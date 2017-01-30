Little Caesars in south Nashville robbed at gunpoint

Tennessee's most wanted fugitives.More >>
Two men have been rescued from the Cumberland River in downtown Nashville.More >>
Officials are responding to a high-angle rescue on Centennial Boulevard in west Nashville.More >>
A police officer was involved in a crash at a busy intersection in Donelson on Friday.More >>
Jamie Bosch is charged with allowing her dogs to roam free and seriously injure a child. The incident happened back in April.More >>
A security guard was shot during an attempted robbery at a Nashville liquor store on Thursday night.More >>
Students will now be returning to class on Wednesday, Aug. 9. The delays are related to a two-year $40 million renovation aiming to update the 14-acre campus.More >>
Acting U.S. Attorney Jack Smith announced Friday he would be leaving the Department of Justice next month.More >>
The Goodlettsville Little League team beat Ladonia (Phenix City), AL, 6-2 in the opening game of the Southeast Regional.More >>
The Crossville Police Department is mourning the loss of a K-9 officer who was reportedly killed by a suspect.More >>
A man was found dead in a Cookeville street after being shot after an argument on Thursday.More >>
A man is recovering after allegedly being shot by a co-worker inside the Burger King in Spring Hill.More >>
The 911 call came in just before 4 a.m. Friday at a home on Donald Street. Police said the victim, who has not been identified, died inside the house.More >>
A 73-year-old man is banned from a Florida beach after a parent complained that he was handing out business cards that read, "Sugardaddy seeking his sugarbaby."More >>
An overflowing toilet at the Nashville International Airport caused sewage to leak onto some travelers' luggage on Thursday morning.More >>
The Crossville Police Department is mourning the loss of a K-9 officer who was reportedly killed by a suspect.More >>
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement has arrested 83 people in New Orleans and two Tennessee cities.More >>
Nashville-based rapper Starlito has surrendered to police after being charged in a shooting at an East Nashville restaurant.More >>
A security guard was shot during an attempted robbery at a Nashville liquor store on Thursday night.More >>
James C. Justice II, the governor of West Virginia, ended his two-year stint as a Democrat on Thursday night at a campaign rally in his home state with President Donald Trump.More >>
A couple upset over a $125 fee from their wedding photographer now has a much bigger bill to pay. A jury decided the couple defamed Andrea Polito through a campaign of falsehoods on social media and interviews and awarded her more than $1 million in damages.More >>
