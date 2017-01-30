Little Caesars in south Nashville robbed at gunpoint

An armed gunman robbed a Little Caesars store in south Nashville on Sunday night.

The suspect entered the store just before 9 p.m. and demanded money from the safe.

He then left the scene on foot, getting away with nearly $400.

The victim described the suspect as a white male who is around 5’4”. He was wearing a black hoodie and blue scarf over his face. He appeared to be between 20 to 30 years old.

The suspect was armed with a black handgun.

