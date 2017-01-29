Pedestrian critically injured in south Nashville crash

The scene of the accident on Wallace Road. (Source: WSMV)

Metro police are investigating a crash that left a pedestrian in critical condition Sunday night.

Police were called out to the 200 block of Wallace Road in Nashville around 6 p.m.

The driver of a Dodge Charger was headed westbound on Wallace Road when the victim was struck. Police say the victim, named Ni Soc, was not in a crosswalk, and that the driver did not see him.

Soc was taken to TriStar Southern Hills Medical Center. According to Metro Police, he is still in critical condition.

Police say Soc lives about a mile away from the site of the crash.

Speed was not a factor in the crash, and there is no indication that alcohol or drugs were involved.

Stay with Channel 4 and WSMV.com for updates on this story.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.