(MEREDITH / CNN/AP) Protesters gathered at airports across the country to speak out against Trump's executive order that abruptly banned some immigrants from the United States. The executive order bans all immigrants from the Muslim-majority countries of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen - about 130 million people in all.

VIDEO: Protesters across the country speak out against Trump's executive order

Thousands gather in Nashville to protest against immigration ban

Thousands of demonstrators gathered in front of the office of Sen. Bob Corker and Sen. Lamar Alexander Sunday to protest President Trump’s recent immigration ban.

The protest, which began at 3 p.m. and is continuing at the time of writing, originated in front of the Senators’ office as an opportunity for people in Nashville to speak out against Friday’s executive order.

The demonstration then went mobile as people marched down West End Avenue.

Marching in the streets: protestors walking down West End near Parthenon. @WSMV pic.twitter.com/uXQF25YwIh — Edward Burch (@EdwardBurch) January 29, 2017

The executive order suspended entry of all refugees for 120 days and bars Syrian refugees indefinitely.

The order also blocks entry into the United States for 90 days for citizens of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

Opponents of the ban have said it does more harm than good. Senators Corker and Alexander both issued statements Sunday stating the measure demands revision.

President Trump has responded to the negative feedback in a statement, saying, “This is about terror and keeping our country safe.”

Nashville’s protest comes a day after protesters took to airports in major cities like New York and Boston in opposition to the ban.

