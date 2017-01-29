Tennessee politicians react to Trump's immigration ban

(MEREDITH / CNN/AP) Protesters gathered at airports across the country to speak out against Trump's executive order that abruptly banned some immigrants from the United States. The executive order bans all immigrants from the Muslim-majority countries of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen - about 130 million people in all.More >>
(MEREDITH / CNN/AP) Protesters gathered at airports across the country to speak out against Trump's executive order that abruptly banned some immigrants from the United States. The executive order bans all immigrants from the Muslim-majority countries of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen - about 130 million people in all.More >>
A security guard was shot during an attempted robbery at a Nashville liquor store on Thursday night.More >>
A security guard was shot during an attempted robbery at a Nashville liquor store on Thursday night.More >>
Police in Spring Hill say a suspect is in custody following a shooting inside a Burger King restaurant on Thursday night.More >>
Police in Spring Hill say a suspect is in custody following a shooting inside a Burger King restaurant on Thursday night.More >>
Vice President Mike Pence served as the keynote speaker for the Tennessee Republican Party’s annual Statesmen’s Dinner on Thursday night.More >>
Vice President Mike Pence served as the keynote speaker for the Tennessee Republican Party’s annual Statesmen’s Dinner on Thursday night.More >>
A homeowner in Clarksville was told his water and gas service was shut off by someone who accidentally took over his account.More >>
A homeowner in Clarksville was told his water and gas service was shut off by someone who accidentally took over his account.More >>
Protesters on immigration greeted Vice President Mike Pence Thursday as he and thousands of attendees arrived to the Music City Center for the Tennessee Republican Party's Annual Statesmen's Dinner.More >>
Protesters on immigration greeted Vice President Mike Pence Thursday as he and thousands of attendees arrived to the Music City Center for the Tennessee Republican Party's Annual Statesmen's Dinner.More >>
Police in India raided nine call centers and arrested more than 70 people for allegedly posing as IRS agents to steal millions from U.S. citizens in October.More >>
Police in India raided nine call centers and arrested more than 70 people for allegedly posing as IRS agents to steal millions from U.S. citizens in October.More >>
The county fair season is in full swing in Tennessee, with 28 county fairs scheduled for the month of August. The News 4 I-Team found that while state regulators are working to upgrade their safety inspection program for fair rides, some say there are systemic problems that need to be addressed.More >>
The county fair season is in full swing in Tennessee, with 28 county fairs scheduled for the month of August. The News 4 I-Team found that while state regulators are working to upgrade their safety inspection program for fair rides, some say there are systemic problems that need to be addressed.More >>
Public records showing how emergency crews handled the fire that first day will finally be released. The News 4 I-Team has been asking for these records since the day the fires started.More >>
Public records showing how emergency crews handled the fire that first day will finally be released. The News 4 I-Team has been asking for these records since the day the fires started.More >>
Metro police arrested a suspected robber and his alleged accomplice on Wednesday.More >>
Metro police arrested a suspected robber and his alleged accomplice on Wednesday.More >>
A portion of Crossland Avenue in Clarksville is shut down after a vehicle crashed into a utility pole on Thursday afternoon.More >>
A portion of Crossland Avenue in Clarksville is shut down after a vehicle crashed into a utility pole on Thursday afternoon.More >>
Police in Spring Hill say a suspect is in custody following a shooting inside a Burger King restaurant on Thursday night.More >>
Police in Spring Hill say a suspect is in custody following a shooting inside a Burger King restaurant on Thursday night.More >>
A security guard was shot during an attempted robbery at a Nashville liquor store on Thursday night.More >>
A security guard was shot during an attempted robbery at a Nashville liquor store on Thursday night.More >>
Nashville-based rapper Starlito has surrendered to police after being charged in a shooting at an East Nashville restaurant.More >>
Nashville-based rapper Starlito has surrendered to police after being charged in a shooting at an East Nashville restaurant.More >>
James C. Justice II, the governor of West Virginia, ended his two-year stint as a Democrat on Thursday night at a campaign rally in his home state with President Donald Trump.More >>
James C. Justice II, the governor of West Virginia, ended his two-year stint as a Democrat on Thursday night at a campaign rally in his home state with President Donald Trump.More >>
A 73-year-old man is banned from a Florida beach after a parent complained that he was handing out business cards that read, "Sugardaddy seeking his sugarbaby."More >>
A 73-year-old man is banned from a Florida beach after a parent complained that he was handing out business cards that read, "Sugardaddy seeking his sugarbaby."More >>
A 10-year-old girl died after falling from the top of the tallest fall at Fall Creek Falls State Park on Wednesday.More >>
A 10-year-old girl died after falling from the top of the tallest fall at Fall Creek Falls State Park on Wednesday.More >>
A couple upset over a $125 fee from their wedding photographer now has a much bigger bill to pay. A jury decided the couple defamed Andrea Polito through a campaign of falsehoods on social media and interviews and awarded her more than $1 million in damages.More >>
A couple upset over a $125 fee from their wedding photographer now has a much bigger bill to pay. A jury decided the couple defamed Andrea Polito through a campaign of falsehoods on social media and interviews and awarded her more than $1 million in damages.More >>
Last month, dozens of people had to be rescued from Cummins Falls after the water rose three feet in three minutes..The News 4 I-Team has the 911 calls made that day and one call in particular raises question.More >>
Last month, dozens of people had to be rescued from Cummins Falls after the water rose three feet in three minutes..The News 4 I-Team has the 911 calls made that day and one call in particular raises question.More >>
The Crossville Police Department is mourning the loss of a K-9 officer who was reportedly killed by a suspect.More >>
The Crossville Police Department is mourning the loss of a K-9 officer who was reportedly killed by a suspect.More >>
Was it torture with a Taser? Three Cheatham County deputies, Mark Bryant, Josh Marriott and Jeff Key, were slapped with a lawsuit Wednesday.More >>
Was it torture with a Taser? Three Cheatham County deputies, Mark Bryant, Josh Marriott and Jeff Key, were slapped with a lawsuit Wednesday.More >>