Tennessee politicians react to Trump's immigration ban

(MEREDITH / CNN/AP) Protesters gathered at airports across the country to speak out against Trump's executive order that abruptly banned some immigrants from the United States. The executive order bans all immigrants from the Muslim-majority countries of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen - about 130 million people in all.

(MEREDITH / CNN/AP) Protesters gathered at airports across the country to speak out against Trump's executive order that abruptly banned some immigrants from the United States. The executive order bans all immigrants from the Muslim-majority countries of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and Yemen - about 130 million people in all.

UPDATE: Rep. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) issued a statement Sunday night in full support of the executive order, saying, "President Trump's decision to temporarily suspend refugee admissions is a responsible approach ... (he) issued an executive order on Friday to do exactly what he promised - protect the American People."

Originally reported:

As many across the country protest President Trump’s executive order barring immigration from predominantly Muslim countries, Tennessee politicians have begun to respond.

Friday’s executive order suspended entry of all refugees for 120 days and bars Syrian refugees indefinitely.

The order also blocks entry into the United States for 90 days for citizens of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen.

Saturday night, a federal judge granted an emergency stay on deportations for passengers affected by the ban.

Sen. Bob Corker (R-Tenn.) issued a statement Sunday, writing:

We all share a desire to protect the American people, but this executive order has been poorly implemented, especially with respect to green card holders. The administration should immediately make appropriate revisions, and it is my hope that following a thorough review and implementation of security enhancements that many of these programs will be improved and reinstated.

Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) also issued a response to the executive order Sunday, saying:

This vetting proposal itself needed more vetting. More scrutiny of those traveling from war-torn countries to the United States is wise. But this broad and confusing order seems to ban legal, permanent residents with ‘green cards,’ and might turn away Iraqis, for example, who were translators and helped save lives of Americans troops and who could be killed if they stay in Iraq. And while not explicitly a religious test, it comes close to one which is inconsistent with our American character.

Demonstrators in Nashville gathered Sunday outside Sen. Corker and Sen. Alexander’s office building on West End Avenue to protest the order.

Nashville Mayor Megan Barry has been outspoken against the ban. On Sunday, she tweeted a photo and a short statement of Metro Nashville Police Officer Jiyayi Suleyman, who fled Iraq to move to Nashville. She closed by writing, “This arbitrary ban on individuals from certain countries entering the United States is wrong in every way. America must be better than this.”

MNPD Ofc. Suleyman is one of many refugees who came to Nashville and made our city stronger and safer. #NoBanNoWall https://t.co/xO8Ztx8CXf pic.twitter.com/cvn29mDci7 — Megan Barry (@MayorMeganBarry) January 29, 2017

Mayor Barry also spoke at Sunday's protest in Nashville.

Sen. Steve Dickerson (R-Tenn.) also took to Twitter Sunday to announce his opposition to the ban.

Securing the safety and well-being of the citizens of Tennessee and our nation is paramount for every elected official; and, while a review of federal refugee policy and our immigration system is desirable, this order goes too far. Nashville and Davidson County have long been home to refugees. They make our community stronger and embody the American Dream to its fullest. A full ban, based on country of origin, is contrary to bedrock American values and, in the end, will only serve to empower our enemies abroad.

Rep. Jim Cooper (D-Tenn.) has not issued a formal statement, but he tweeted Saturday condemning the order, citing the two Iraqis detained whose lawsuit contributed to Saturday’s decision.

These men risked their lives for years to keep our troops safe. One was with the 101st Airborne. This is no way to treat our allies. — Jim Cooper (@repjimcooper) January 28, 2017

Trump has doubled down on the order. In a statement issued Sunday, the president wrote, “To be clear, this is not a Muslim ban, as the media is falsely reporting. This is not about religion, this is about terror and keeping our country safe.”

JUST IN: Trump statement says "not a Muslim ban": "This is not about religion - this is about terror and keeping our country safe." pic.twitter.com/w9Eoh2i1Nx — Ali Vitali (@alivitali) January 29, 2017

As protests continue and lawmakers continue to respond, the futures of both the ban and the immigrants it impacts are uncertain.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.