Winter weather advisory issued for upper Cumberland Plateau

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the upper Cumberland Plateau for this evening.

There, snow showers will likely accumulate on roads, making many of them slick by Monday morning.

This morning, a batch of light snow and rain continues to move through the mid-state.

Roads are just wet and will remain so today where precipitation falls, however, some decks, lawn furniture, cars, etc could get snow covered.

Light rain and snow showers will continue this afternoon as temperatures climb into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

