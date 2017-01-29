Hendersonville men arrested for serial burglaries

Two Hendersonville men were arrested Saturday on several charges of theft.

Charlie Earl Bandy Jr. and John Murdock were arrested for aggravated burglary, burglary to a vehicle, and two counts of theft of over $1,000.

Police received a call from two people who witnessed the suspects attempting to break in several vehicles.

The witness gave a statement of the description of the car and suspects to the police.

Police stopped the vehicle as it was leaving the scene and arrested the suspects.

During the investigation police discovered that the suspects had broken into several cars and at least one resident in Hendersonville.

Several stolen items were also discovered in the vehicle.

Both suspects were taken to Sumner County Jail.

They are set to appear in court on March 8, 2017.

Anyone with information on this investigation is asked to contact the Hendersonville Police Department.

