Three-alarm apartment fire displaces 40 units

The damage left by an early morning apartment fire. (Source: WSMV)

UPDATE: Officials have confirmed that 40 units were affected by the fire, some with minor damages and/or power outages. At least eight units are near or complete losses. Management at the apartment complex is not allowing people to go into heavily damaged apartments for safety reasons.

Originally reported:

A three-alarm fire broke out at The Cedars at Elm Hill apartment complex Sunday morning, leaving up to 40 families without homes.

The fire was reported around 2 a.m. at the 2000 block of Elm Hill Pike.

Firefighters could see flames shooting as high as 30 feet above the roof from Briley Parkway.

The building on fire and its adjacent building were evacuated safely.

Flames grew, catching a tree on fire and also setting fire to the adjacent building.

Firefighters worked on putting out the fire for more than an hour before it was under control.

Two firefighters sustained non-life threatening injuries. One had a head injury and was released at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, the other was taken to Vanderbilt with a back injury.

At least 40 apartment units will be temporarily unlivable.

The American Red Cross is helping with temporary housing.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved